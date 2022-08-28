Shih Tzu Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $901,160.69 (SHIH)

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Shih Tzu has a total market capitalization of $901,160.69 and approximately $18,351.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shih Tzu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Shih Tzu has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Grid+ (GRID) traded up 387,579.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,001.41 or 0.09985469 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004056 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002551 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00129168 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032458 BTC.
Shih Tzu Profile
Shih Tzu (CRYPTO:SHIH) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @ShihTzuToken.
Shih Tzu Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shih Tzu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shih Tzu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Shih Tzu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shih Tzu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.