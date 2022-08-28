Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shelf Drilling Price Performance

Shares of SHLLF remained flat at $1.74 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. Shelf Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Get Shelf Drilling alerts:

Shelf Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, and West Africa. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.

Receive News & Ratings for Shelf Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelf Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.