Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Short Interest Update

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the July 31st total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sharps Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STSS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. 254,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,121. Sharps Technology has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10.

Get Sharps Technology alerts:

About Sharps Technology

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sharps Technology Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.