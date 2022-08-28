Shardus (ULT) Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Shardus (ULT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, Shardus has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Shardus has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $14,609.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shardus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000712 BTC on exchanges.

HEX (HEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.11 or 0.00474714 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.08 or 0.01887098 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Shardus

Shardus (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official website is shardus.com.

Buying and Selling Shardus

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shardus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.

