Shardus (ULT) Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Shardus (ULT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, Shardus has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Shardus has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $14,609.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shardus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000712 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.11 or 0.00474714 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.08 or 0.01887098 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001828 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005680 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000141 BTC.
About Shardus
Shardus (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official website is shardus.com.
Buying and Selling Shardus
