Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Up 257.3% in August

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, an increase of 257.3% from the July 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Seven & i Trading Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:SVNDY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.58. 50,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Seven & i has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.67 billion during the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.42%.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

