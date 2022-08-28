ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $54,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $2,765,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total value of $344,472.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,427 shares of company stock worth $12,847,258 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW stock opened at $444.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

