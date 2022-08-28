Sentinel Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and $383,219.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 17,776,035,503 coins and its circulating supply is 11,097,414,823 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

