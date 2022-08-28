Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $31.00 million and $653,665.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0674 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00022621 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015672 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005266 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001046 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

