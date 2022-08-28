Sentinel Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and $383,219.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 17,776,035,503 coins and its circulating supply is 11,097,414,823 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

