Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,700 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the July 31st total of 305,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Sensus Healthcare Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SRTS stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 145,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,039. The stock has a market cap of $218.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Sensus Healthcare

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 36,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $504,219.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,079,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sensus Healthcare news, Director Samuel O’rear sold 10,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $139,907.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,130.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 36,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $504,219.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,079,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,114 shares of company stock worth $1,056,202 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,066,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

See Also

