SelfKey (KEY) Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $22.66 million and approximately $26.28 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SelfKey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004080 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00129546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00083875 BTC.

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SelfKey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.