Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 662.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sekisui House Price Performance

SKHSY traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. 28,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,824. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. Sekisui House has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 6.42%.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

See Also

