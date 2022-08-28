Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the July 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaport Global Acquisition II

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGIIW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 414,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 132,941 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGIIW remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15.

About Seaport Global Acquisition II

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

