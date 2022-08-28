SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,800 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the July 31st total of 483,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SeaChange International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 119,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,374. The company has a market cap of $26.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.44.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at SeaChange International

Separately, StockNews.com raised SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

In other SeaChange International news, insider Peter D. Aquino purchased 189,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 766,777 shares in the company, valued at $406,391.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 341,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,156,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter D. Aquino acquired 189,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 766,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,391.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,839,882 shares of company stock worth $1,026,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

Featured Articles

