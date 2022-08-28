Scry.info Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (DDD)

Scry.info (DDD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market cap of $344,749.25 and $24,121.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00128936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032497 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00087382 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8.

Buying and Selling Scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

