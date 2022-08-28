Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCRYY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Scor from €38.00 ($38.78) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. HSBC cut shares of Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($33.67) to €35.10 ($35.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Scor from €31.00 ($31.63) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Scor from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Scor Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Scor stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Scor has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.27.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

