SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the July 31st total of 261,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 227,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SciPlay Stock Performance

Shares of SCPL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,202. SciPlay has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciPlay

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 10.1% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About SciPlay

SCPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

