ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Up 99.0% in August

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 99.0% from the July 31st total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScION Tech Growth II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCOB. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 12.4% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 14.3% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScION Tech Growth II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCOB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,317. ScION Tech Growth II has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a market cap of $426.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of -0.02.

ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

