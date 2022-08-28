Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Update

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the July 31st total of 122,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 340,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Scienjoy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scienjoy stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Scienjoy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Scienjoy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Scienjoy Stock Down 0.3 %

Scienjoy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 718,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,130. Scienjoy has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $128.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $73.11 million for the quarter.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

