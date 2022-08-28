Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.71. 1,010,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,146. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

