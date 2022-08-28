Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,547 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $12,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $56.63 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43.

