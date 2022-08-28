Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,333 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,894,000 after buying an additional 3,583,472 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,933 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,533,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 560,964 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,303,000 after purchasing an additional 438,429 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.63. 1,715,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,762,991. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average is $58.43.

