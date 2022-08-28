Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,484 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

FNDF stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

