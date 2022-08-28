Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW) Short Interest Update

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of SAMAW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,812. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

