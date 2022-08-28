Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Schrödinger Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of SDGR opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $66.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Schrödinger

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrödinger

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after purchasing an additional 81,435 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 4.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,953,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,310,000 after purchasing an additional 120,458 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Schrödinger by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,487,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,637,000 after purchasing an additional 124,702 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 521,739.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,262,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,609 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Schrödinger by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,156,000 after purchasing an additional 67,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

