Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($121.43) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at €124.70 ($127.24) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($77.90). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €123.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €132.87.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

