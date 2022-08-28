SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Update

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the July 31st total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SaverOne 2014 Stock Down 0.8 %

SVRE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. 178,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,592. SaverOne 2014 has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SaverOne 2014

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SaverOne 2014 stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of SaverOne 2014 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications.

