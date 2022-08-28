Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Short Interest Update

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,600 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the July 31st total of 686,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Savara Stock Performance
Shares of SVRA opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.90. Savara has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 39.23 and a current ratio of 39.23.
Insider Transactions at Savara
In related news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 21,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $29,109.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,562,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 39,906 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $53,074.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,541,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,593.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 21,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $29,109.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,562,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,755.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Savara
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
