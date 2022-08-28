Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Short Interest Update

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,600 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the July 31st total of 686,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SVRA opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.90. Savara has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 39.23 and a current ratio of 39.23.

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 21,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $29,109.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,562,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 39,906 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $53,074.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,541,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,593.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 21,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $29,109.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,562,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,755.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Savara by 235.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Savara by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Savara by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Savara by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

