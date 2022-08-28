Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, B. Riley lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Saul Centers Stock Performance
Shares of BFS opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.05. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $56.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
