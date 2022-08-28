Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Shares of BFS opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.05. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $56.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Saul Centers

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Saul Centers by 7.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Saul Centers by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Saul Centers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

