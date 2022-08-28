Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2022

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFSGet Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Shares of BFS opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.05. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $56.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Saul Centers by 7.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Saul Centers by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Saul Centers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.