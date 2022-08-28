Sarcophagus (SARCO) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000913 BTC on exchanges. Sarcophagus has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $41.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00831705 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Sarcophagus
Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio.
