Sarcophagus (SARCO) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000913 BTC on exchanges. Sarcophagus has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $41.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sarcophagus alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00831705 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio.

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sarcophagus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sarcophagus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.