Sapphire (SAPP) 1-Day Volume Tops $24,770.00

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. Sapphire has a market cap of $660.62 million and approximately $24,770.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00154557 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009532 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000128 BTC.
- SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
About Sapphire
Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,142 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.
Sapphire Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.