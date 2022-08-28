Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the July 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. UBS Group cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $31,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. 5,433,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.