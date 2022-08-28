Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux lowered shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut Sanofi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.38.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

