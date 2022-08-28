Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the July 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sands China Stock Performance
Shares of SCHYY stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. Sands China has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $34.76.
Sands China Company Profile
