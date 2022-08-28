SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,400 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the July 31st total of 1,009,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SNBIF remained flat at 9.40 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 9.40. SanBio has a fifty-two week low of 8.25 and a fifty-two week high of 16.75.

SanBio Company Limited develops, produces, and sells regenerative cell medicines for the central nervous system. The company develops SB623 that has completed a phase 2 clinical trial to treat traumatic brain injury in the United States and Japan. Its research pipeline products also comprise SB623 for ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigments, spinal cord injury, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and others; SB618 for peripheral nerve damage; SB308 for muscular dystrophy disease; MSC1 for cancer; and MSC2 for inflammatory disease and optic neuritis.

