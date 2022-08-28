Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $179.00 at Citigroup

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $189.00 to $179.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.26.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 305.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $420,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,333,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $420,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,333,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

