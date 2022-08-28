Sakura (SKU) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $121,409.00

Sakura (SKU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, Sakura has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Sakura coin can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakura has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $121,409.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00826288 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Sakura Profile
Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Sakura
Receive News & Updates for Sakura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.