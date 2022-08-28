Safex Token Trading Down 18.2% Over Last Week (SFT)

Safex Token (SFT) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $6.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safex Token

SFT is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange.

Buying and Selling Safex Token

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

