Safemars Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.20 Million (SAFEMARS)

Safemars (SAFEMARS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. Safemars has a market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $11,501.00 worth of Safemars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safemars coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Safemars has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002240 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00829261 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Safemars Profile
Safemars’ total supply is 393,255,866,290,058 coins. Safemars’ official Twitter account is @Safemartians.
Safemars Coin Trading
