SafeCapital Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $4,393.32 and approximately $130.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

