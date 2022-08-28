Safe Haven Price Tops $0.0009 (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $112,627.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.02 or 0.00941118 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,931.58 or 0.99763738 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

