Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Hits $0.0139

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $556,614.26 and $517.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,106.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.68 or 0.07473488 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00025860 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00165504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00264748 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.42 or 0.00723229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.02 or 0.00577042 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 40,237,492 coins and its circulating supply is 40,120,180 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

