Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $940,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $806,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,913,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,772,114.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLMA stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $167.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

