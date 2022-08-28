Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 65.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 59,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.66. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.84.

Insider Activity at Puma Biotechnology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $71,873.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at $70,563. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,858 shares in the company, valued at $194,745.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $71,873.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,372 shares of company stock worth $263,663. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.