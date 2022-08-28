Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 65.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 59,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.66. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.84.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.
