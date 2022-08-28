Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 33.1% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,029,000 after buying an additional 3,466,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $24,161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 902.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,276 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 583.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,086,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $17,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

