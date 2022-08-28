Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Goff John C bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $921.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $7.50.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Conduent had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 47,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $201,665.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,862,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,109,775.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 47,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $201,665.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,775.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 47,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $199,785.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 478,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,975.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNDT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Conduent to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

