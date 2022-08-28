Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Invests $89,000 in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 55,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

NYSE PZC opened at $8.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

