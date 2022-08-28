Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVLU. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,665,000. 55I LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,457,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,098,000 after purchasing an additional 807,066 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,897,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,887,000 after purchasing an additional 595,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,421,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,774,000 after purchasing an additional 325,676 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,148,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,175,000 after purchasing an additional 241,773 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

IVLU opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $27.36.

