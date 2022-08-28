Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 26.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 49.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period.

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

