Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Update

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.0 days.
Rubis Price Performance
OTCMKTS RUBSF remained flat at $23.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Rubis has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $40.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57.
Rubis Company Profile
