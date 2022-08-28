Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Update

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.0 days.

Rubis Price Performance

OTCMKTS RUBSF remained flat at $23.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Rubis has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $40.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57.

Rubis Company Profile

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, commercial fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.

